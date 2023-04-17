Director Declaration

17.04.2023 08:00:16

easyJet plc (EZJ)
17-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

17 April 2023

easyJet plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd. (a company listed in Singapore) as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 April 2023.

 

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts

 

Michael Barker Investor Relations  +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations  +44 (0)7971 592 373

 

Media:

 

Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global    +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global    +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 


