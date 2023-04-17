|
17.04.2023 08:00:16
Director Declaration
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
17 April 2023
easyJet plc
(easyJet)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd. (a company listed in Singapore) as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 April 2023.
For further details please contact easyJet plc:
Institutional investors and analysts
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373
Media:
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313
Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|RDN
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|237105
|EQS News ID:
|1608425
|
