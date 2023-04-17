17 April 2023

easyJet plc

(easyJet)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 easyJet announces that Dr. Detlef Trefzger, Non-Executive Director, has joined the Board of Directors of SATS Ltd. (a company listed in Singapore) as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 15 April 2023.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media:

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90