Director Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

External Board appointment for Director

21 September 2023, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company" or "I-RES"), announces that CEO and Executive Director Margaret Sweeney has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Bank of Ireland Group plc and the Court of Directors of The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland with effect from 1 October 2023. Ms Sweeney will join the Audit and Remuneration Committees at the same time.

Ms Sweeney has no other current role or commitments in respect of any other publicly quoted company. She was an independent non-executive director of Dalata Hotel Group plc for nine years until April 2023 (including being a member of a number of its Board Committees, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee during that time). She was also Chair of Irish Institutional Property for 4 years until July 2023.

Declan Moylan, Chairman of I-RES commented I would like to congratulate Margaret on her appointment to the Board of Bank of Ireland as a Non-executive Director. This appointment is a strong endorsement of Margarets capabilities and her extensive board and executive experience across a number of sectors.

For further information please contact:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations, investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138

Anna-Marie Curry, Company Secretary, companysecretary@iresreit.ie Tel:+353 (0) 87 443 8456

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. As at 30 June 2023 the group owned 3,930 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie.

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise, including in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of its duration and impact, and any government regulations or legislation related to it.