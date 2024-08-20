|
20.08.2024 08:00:00
Director Declaration
20 AUGUST 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director and audit Chair of the Company, will be appointed as a non-executive director of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 October 2024.
There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
