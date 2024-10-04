|
04.10.2024 16:02:50
Director Declaration
4 OCTOBER 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Further to the announcement made on 20 August 2024 and in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director and audit Chair of the Company, has not been appointed as a non-executive director of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc ("Keystone”) with effect from 1 October 2024. This is as a result of Keystone’s announcement on 30 September 2024 to propose a scheme of reconstruction to its shareholders.
There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
