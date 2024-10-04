4 OCTOBER 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the announcement made on 20 August 2024 and in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director and audit Chair of the Company, has not been appointed as a non-executive director of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc ("Keystone”) with effect from 1 October 2024. This is as a result of Keystone’s announcement on 30 September 2024 to propose a scheme of reconstruction to its shareholders.

There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

