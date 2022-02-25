25.02.2022 14:00:00

Director/PDMR Dealing

Friday, 25 February 2022, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – Coinshares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("the Company”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Thursday 24 February, Mr. Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 54,496 shares via open market purchases.

  • Name: Daniel Masters (Purchase)
  • Holdings before transaction (no. of shares): 15,200,984
  • Transaction (no. of shares): 54,496
  • Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 15,255,480


About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com


Investor Relations Contact

Jay Morakis

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

 

Company

+ 44 (0)1534 513 100

enquiries@coinshares.com

 

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB

+ 46 (0)8 503 015 50

ca@mangold.se

 

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 1:00pm GMT on Friday, 25 February 2022.



