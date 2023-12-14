14.12.2023 11:21:00

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameMurray Steele 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.517 per share8,734
(d)



Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction14 December 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameSarah Boulton 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusPCA of Murray Steele, Non-Executive     Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS    APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.517 per share2,506
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction14 December 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameAlex Hambro
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.517 per share2,805
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction14 December 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameClaire Finn 
2. Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.1p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Identification codeGB00B17B3479
(b)Nature of the transactionAllotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.517 per share560
(d)



Aggregated informationNot applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction14 December 2023
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


