OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a) Name Murray Steele

2. Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each in Octopus Apollo VCT PLC

Identification code GB00B17B3479

(b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

(c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.492 per share 9,789

(d)







Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction









- Aggregated volume

- Price

(e) Date of the transaction 2 May 2024