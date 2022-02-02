Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



02-Feb-2022 / 13:18 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Terence O'Rourke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non- Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.273494 1,951 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 171,007 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Margaret Fleming 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non- Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.273494 941 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 82,470 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stewart Harrington 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non- Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.273494 2,668 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 233,760 Ordinary Shares Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Thomas Edwards-Moss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hibernia REIT plc b) LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.273494 5,047 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2022-01-28 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 442,257 Ordinary Shares

