Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Terence O'Rourke
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non- Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hibernia REIT plc
b)
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.273494
1,951
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 171,007
Ordinary Shares
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Margaret Fleming
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non- Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hibernia REIT plc
b)
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.273494
941
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 82,470
Ordinary Shares
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Stewart Harrington
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non- Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hibernia REIT plc
b)
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.273494
2,668
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 233,760
Ordinary Shares
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Edwards-Moss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hibernia REIT plc
b)
LEI
635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1.273494
5,047
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Dublin
g)
Additional Information
Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 442,257
Ordinary Shares