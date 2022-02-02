02.02.2022 14:18:33

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

02-Feb-2022 / 13:18 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Terence O'Rourke

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Non- Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.273494

1,951

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-01-28

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 171,007

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Margaret Fleming

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Non- Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.273494

941

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-01-28

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 82,470

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Stewart Harrington

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Non- Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.273494

2,668

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-01-28

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 233,760

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Thomas Edwards-Moss

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

 

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Hibernia REIT plc

 

b)

LEI

635400MHRA4QVVFTON18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.10 each in Hibernia REIT plc

ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Acquisition of shares though Dividend Re-Investment Programme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.273494

5,047

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

2022-01-28

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

Euronext Dublin

 

g)

Additional Information

 

Total shareholding in Hibernia REIT plc following this transaction is 442,257

Ordinary Shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HBRN
LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18
Sequence No.: 140519
EQS News ID: 1275908

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275908&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144Amehr Nachrichten