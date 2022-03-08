08.03.2022 19:01:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

08-March-2022 / 18:01 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

MARGARET SWEENEY

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 78,534 ORDINARY SHARES of 0.10 EACH

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

1.46

78,534

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

1 MARCH 2022

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 147740
EQS News ID: 1297661

 
