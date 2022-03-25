Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

25-March-2022 / 18:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name STEFANIE FRENSCH 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.50 each 30,000 ordinary shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - SINGLE TRANSACTION e) Date of the transaction 23 MARCH 2022 f) Place of the transaction FRANKFURT g) Additional Information NONE Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name MARGARET SWEENEY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER b) Initial Notification Amendment AMENDMENT TO THE INITIAL NOTIFICATION ISSUED AT 18.00 ON 8 MARCH 2022 (EQS News ID: 1297659) TO AMEND THE NUMBER OF SHARES STATED TO BE SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 498,322 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH. ALL OTHER DETAILS IN THE ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION REMAIN UNCHANGED BY THIS AMENDMENT 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF A CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH TO BE ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2014 (AS AMENDED IN NOVEMBER 2015) WITH A VESTING DATE OF 23 FEBRUARY 2025, SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL CONDITIONAL AWARD OVER 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price NIL - CONDITIONAL AWARD OF 430,369 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH VALUED AS AT 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT A PRICE OF 1.49 PER ORDINARY SHARE (BEING THE CLOSING PRICE ON THE GRANT DATE) e) Date of the transaction CONDITIONAL AWARD MADE ON 23 FEBRUARY 2022 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information NONE

