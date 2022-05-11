Director/PDMR Shareholding

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 16:00:05

easyJet plc (EZJ)
11-May-2022 / 15:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

11 May 2022

 

On 11 May 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 May 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.

The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.

PDMR

Partnership Shares Purchased

Price

Ella Bennett

31

£4.8851

Maaike de Bie

31

£4.8851

Kenton Jarvis

31

£4.8851

Garry Wilson

31

£4.8851

 

For further details, please contact:

 

Michael Barker, Investor Relations

07985 890939

Anna Knowles, Corporate Communications

07985 873313

Dorothy Burwell/Ed Simpkins, Finsbury Glover Hering

020 7251 3801

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Ella Bennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group People Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Ella Bennett by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £4.8851

31

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 31

 
  • Price

GBP £4.8851

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Maaike de Bie

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Maaike de Bie by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £4.8851

31

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 31

 
  • Price

GBP £4.8851

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £4.8851

31

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 31

 
  • Price

GBP £4.8851

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO easyJet Holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £4.8851

31

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 31

 
  • Price

GBP £4.8851

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 161084
EQS News ID: 1349869

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

