easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



23-May-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST

23-May-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23 May 2022 The Company announces that on 20 May 2022 Thomas Haagensen, a PDMR, received 336 shares on the vesting of an award granted to him under the Performance (Free) Share element of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (SIP). For further details, please contact: Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Dorothy Burwell Finsbury +44 (0) 7733 294 930 Edward Simpkins Finsbury +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0) 207 251 3801 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Thomas Haagensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets & Marketing Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of shares on the vesting of a Performance (Free) Shares award under the SIP granted on 5 April 2019. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 336 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 336 nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

