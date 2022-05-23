|
23.05.2022 11:00:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
23 May 2022
The Company announces that on 20 May 2022 Thomas Haagensen, a PDMR, received 336 shares on the vesting of an award granted to him under the Performance (Free) Share element of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (SIP).
For further details, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|163419
|EQS News ID:
|1358721
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|5,81
|-1,69%