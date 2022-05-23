+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
23.05.2022 11:00:03

Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)
23-May-2022 / 10:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

23 May 2022

The Company announces that on 20 May 2022 Thomas Haagensen, a PDMR, received 336 shares on the vesting of an award granted to him under the Performance (Free) Share element of the Company's all-employee Share Incentive Plan (SIP).

 

For further details, please contact:

 

Institutional investors and analysts:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

 

 

 

Media:

 

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Dorothy Burwell

Finsbury

+44 (0) 7733 294 930

Edward Simpkins

Finsbury

+44 (0)7947 740 551 /

(0) 207 251 3801

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Thomas Haagensen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Markets & Marketing Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares on the vesting of a Performance (Free) Shares award under the SIP granted on 5 April 2019.

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

nil

336

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

 

336

 

nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 163419
EQS News ID: 1358721

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

