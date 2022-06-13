|
13.06.2022 17:30:07
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14 June 2022
On 13 June 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 June 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
For further details, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|167956
|EQS News ID:
|1374517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
