24.06.2022 17:45:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)
24-Jun-2022 / 16:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

Director/PDMR shareholding

 

 

24 June 2022

 

The Company announces that it received notification on 24 June 2022 that Jonathan Everest, a Person Closely Associated (PCA) with Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer and PDMR, acquired 2,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of £3.929 per share, in London.

 

For further details, please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker Investor Relations  +44 (0)7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations  +44 (0)7971 592 373

 

Media:

Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins FGS Global    +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell FGS Global    +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

 

a)

Name

Jonathan Everest

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

PCA to Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer (PDMR)

 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

easyJet plc

 

 

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

£3.929

2,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

 

2,000

 

GBP £3.929

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-06-24

 

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 170626
EQS News ID: 1383731

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

