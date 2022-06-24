Director/PDMR shareholding

|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
24 June 2022
The Company announces that it received notification on 24 June 2022 that Jonathan Everest, a Person Closely Associated (PCA) with Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer and PDMR, acquired 2,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of £3.929 per share, in London.
For further details, please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts:
Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373
Media:
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313
Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|170626
|EQS News ID:
|1383731
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
