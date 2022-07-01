|
01.07.2022 12:15:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR shareholding
1 July 2022
The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2022 that Moni Mannings, Non-Executive Director, acquired 2,639 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of £3.7680 per share, in London.
For further details, please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|172164
|EQS News ID:
|1389095
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
12:15
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
29.06.22
|WDH: Easyjet und Verdi einigen sich auf Tarifvertrag für Flugzeugcrews (dpa-AFX)
|
29.06.22
|KORREKTUR: Easyjet und Verdi einigen sich auf Tarifvertrag für Flugzeugcrews (dpa-AFX)
|
29.06.22
|Luftfahrt: Easyjet und Verdi einigen sich auf Tarifvertrag für Flugzeugcrews (Handelsblatt)