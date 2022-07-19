|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19-Jul-2022 / 17:05 GMT/BST
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19 July 2022
The Company announces that, on 19 July 2022, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE).
The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment.
|
Name
|
Number of Shares over which option granted
|
Option price
|
Expected maturity date
|
Ella Bennett
|
3,157
|
£3.99
|
1 September 2025
|
Stuart Birrell
|
3,157
|
Maaike de Bie
|
3,157
|
Sophie Dekkers
|
3,157
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
1,353
|
Garry Wilson
|
3,157
The following PDMRs have surrendered SAYE options as permitted by the terms of the scheme:
|
Name
|
Number of Shares subject to surrendered options
|
Option price
|
Grant date
|
Stuart Birrell
|
1,963
|
£6.42
|
20 July 2021
|
Maaike de Bie
|
840
|
£6.42
|
20 July 2021
|
2,249
|
£5.60
|
24 July 2020
|
Sophie Dekkers
|
1,963
|
£6.42
|
20 July 2021
|
Garry Wilson
|
840
|
£6.42
|
20 July 2021
|
1,865
|
£6.75
|
14 June 2019
For further details, please contact:
|
Michael Barker
|
Investor Relations
|
+44 (0) 7985 890 939
|
Adrian Talbot
|
Investor Relations
|
+44 (0) 7971 592 373
|
|
|
|
Media:
|
Anna Knowles
|
Corporate Communications
|
+44 (0)7985 873 313
|
Edward Simpkins
|
FGS Global
|
+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801
|
Dorothy Burwell
|
FGS Global
|
+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Stuart Birrell
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Data & Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,157
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,157
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
1,963
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,963
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Maaike de Bie
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,157
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,157
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 24 July 2020.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
840
|
Nil
|
2,249
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,089
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ella Bennett
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group People Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,157
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,157
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sophie Dekkers
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Commercial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,157
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,157
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
1,963
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,963
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kenton Jarvis
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,353 shares at an exercise price of £3.99.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
1,353
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,353
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Garry Wilson
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
easyJet plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,157
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,157
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 14 June 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
840
|
Nil
|
1,865
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,705
|
|
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue