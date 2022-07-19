Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.07.2022 18:05:09

easyJet plc (EZJ)
19-Jul-2022 / 17:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

19 July 2022

 

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2022, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE).

 

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment.

 

Name

Number of Shares over which option granted

Option price

Expected maturity date

Ella Bennett

3,157

£3.99

1 September 2025

Stuart Birrell

3,157

Maaike de Bie

3,157

Sophie Dekkers

3,157

Kenton Jarvis

1,353

Garry Wilson

3,157

 

The following PDMRs have surrendered SAYE options as permitted by the terms of the scheme:

Name

Number of Shares subject to surrendered options

Option price

Grant date

Stuart Birrell

1,963

£6.42

20 July 2021

Maaike de Bie

840

£6.42

20 July 2021

2,249

£5.60

24 July 2020

Sophie Dekkers

1,963

£6.42

20 July 2021

Garry Wilson

840

£6.42

20 July 2021

1,865

£6.75

14 June 2019

 

For further details, please contact:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Birrell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Data & Information Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,157

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,157

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,963

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,963

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Maaike de Bie

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,157

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

3,157

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 24 July 2020.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

840

Nil

2,249

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,089

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Ella Bennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group People Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,157

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,157

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Sophie Dekkers

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Commercial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,157

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,157

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,963

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,963

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,353 shares at an exercise price of £3.99.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,353

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

1,353

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,157

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,157

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 14 June 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

840

Nil

1,865

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

2,705

 
  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 175790
EQS News ID: 1401379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

