easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19 July 2022 The Company announces that, on 19 July 2022, the following PDMRs of the Company were granted an option to purchase Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (Shares) under the Companys Save As You Earn scheme (SAYE). The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participants continued employment. Name Number of Shares over which option granted Option price Expected maturity date Ella Bennett 3,157 £3.99 1 September 2025 Stuart Birrell 3,157 Maaike de Bie 3,157 Sophie Dekkers 3,157 Kenton Jarvis 1,353 Garry Wilson 3,157 The following PDMRs have surrendered SAYE options as permitted by the terms of the scheme: Name Number of Shares subject to surrendered options Option price Grant date Stuart Birrell 1,963 £6.42 20 July 2021 Maaike de Bie 840 £6.42 20 July 2021 2,249 £5.60 24 July 2020 Sophie Dekkers 1,963 £6.42 20 July 2021 Garry Wilson 840 £6.42 20 July 2021 1,865 £6.75 14 June 2019 For further details, please contact: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,157 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,157 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,963 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,963 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Maaike de Bie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,157 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,157 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 24 July 2020. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 840 Nil 2,249 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,089 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,157 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,157 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Sophie Dekkers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,157 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,157 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,963 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,963 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,353 shares at an exercise price of £3.99. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,353 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,353 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of £3.99 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,157 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,157 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on 20 July 2021 and 14 June 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 840 Nil 1,865 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,705 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

