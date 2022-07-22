Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 17:11:16

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
22-Jul-2022 / 16:11 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares Subject to the Award(5)

Kim Custeau

EVP, Portfolio

6,278(4)

Brian DiBenedetto

Chief Financial Officer

22,882(4)

Rónán de Hooge

EVP, Cloud Platform Business

8,938(4)

Kimthu Doan

EVP, Customer Success and Renewals

8,938(4)

Caspar Herzberg

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

21,274(2)

Caoimhe Keogan

Chief People Officer

14,590(2)

James Kidd

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

35,022(2)(3)

Helen Lamprell

General Counsel and Company Secretary

13,546(2)

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

17,663(4)

Rob McGreevy

Chief Product Officer

18,523(4)

Rashesh Mody

EVP, Operations Business

8,488(4)

Amish Sabharwal

EVP, Engineering Business

8,190(4)

 

  1. The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP.
  3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction of certain performance conditions disclosed in the Companys 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022.
  4. These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP.
  5. The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Kim Custeau

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Portfolio

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

6,278

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

6,278

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Brian DiBenedetto

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

22,882

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

22,882

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rónán de Hooge

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Cloud Platform Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

8,938

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

8,938

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Kimthu Doan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Customer Success and Renewals

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

8,938

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

8,938

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Caspar Herzberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

21,274

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

21,274

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Caoimhe Keogan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

14,590

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

14,590

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

35,022

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

35,022

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Helen Lamprell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

13,546

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

13,546

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

17,663

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

17,663

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rob McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

18,523

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

18,523

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

8,488

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

8,488

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Amish Sabharwal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Engineering Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

8,190

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

8,190

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
Sequence No.: 176717
EQS News ID: 1404431

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

