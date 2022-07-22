|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
22-Jul-2022 / 16:11 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.
|
Name
|
Role
|
Number of Shares Subject to the Award(5)
|
Kim Custeau
|
EVP, Portfolio
|
6,278(4)
|
Brian DiBenedetto
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
22,882(4)
|
Rónán de Hooge
|
EVP, Cloud Platform Business
|
8,938(4)
|
Kimthu Doan
|
EVP, Customer Success and Renewals
|
8,938(4)
|
Caspar Herzberg
|
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
|
21,274(2)
|
Caoimhe Keogan
|
Chief People Officer
|
14,590(2)
|
James Kidd
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
35,022(2)(3)
|
Helen Lamprell
|
General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
13,546(2)
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
17,663(4)
|
Rob McGreevy
|
Chief Product Officer
|
18,523(4)
|
Rashesh Mody
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
8,488(4)
|
Amish Sabharwal
|
EVP, Engineering Business
|
8,190(4)
- The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP.
- The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction of certain performance conditions disclosed in the Companys 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022.
- These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP.
- The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
|
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
|
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
|
FTI Consulting LLP
|
|
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kim Custeau
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Portfolio
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
6,278
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
6,278
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Brian DiBenedetto
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
22,882
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
22,882
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rónán de Hooge
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Cloud Platform Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,938
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
8,938
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kimthu Doan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Customer Success and Renewals
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,938
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
8,938
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caspar Herzberg
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
21,274
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
21,274
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caoimhe Keogan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief People Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
14,590
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
14,590
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Kidd
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
35,022
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
35,022
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Helen Lamprell
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
13,546
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
13,546
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
17,663
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
17,663
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
18,523
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
18,523
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,488
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
8,488
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Amish Sabharwal
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Engineering Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
8,190
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
8,190
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue