Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
22-Jul-2022 / 16:13 GMT/BST
AVEVA Group plc
The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Restrictive Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.
Name
Role
Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4)
Kim Custeau
EVP, Portfolio
6,278(3)
Brian DiBenedetto
Chief Financial Officer
11,441(3)
Rónán de Hooge
EVP, Cloud Platform Business
8,938(3)
Kimthu Doan
EVP, Customer Success and Renewals
8,938(3)
Caspar Herzberg
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
10,636(2)
Caoimhe Keogan
Chief People Officer
7,295(2)
Helen Lamprell
General Counsel and Company Secretary
6,773(2)
Andrew McCloskey
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
8,831(3)
Rob McGreevy
Chief Product Officer
9,262(3)
Rashesh Mody
EVP, Operations Business
8,488(3)
Amish Sabharwal
EVP, Engineering Business
8,190(3)
- The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA RSP.
- These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA RSP.
- The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
AVEVA Group plc
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
FTI Consulting LLP
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Kim Custeau
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Portfolio
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
6,278
d)
Aggregated information
6,278
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Brian DiBenedetto
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
11,441
d)
Aggregated information
11,441
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Rónán de Hooge
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EVP, Cloud Platform Business
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,938
d)
Aggregated information
8,938
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Kimthu Doan
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EVP, Customer Success and Renewals
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,938
d)
Aggregated information
8,938
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Caspar Herzberg
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
10,636
d)
Aggregated information
10,636
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Caoimhe Keogan
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
7,295
d)
Aggregated information
7,295
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Helen Lamprell
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Counsel and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
6,773
d)
Aggregated information
6,773
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Andrew McCloskey
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,831
d)
Aggregated information
8,831
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Rob McGreevy
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Product Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
9,262
d)
Aggregated information
9,262
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Rashesh Mody
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EVP, Operations Business
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,488
d)
Aggregated information
8,488
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
a)
Name
Amish Sabharwal
2
|
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
EVP, Engineering Business
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AVEVA Group plc
b)
LEI
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,190
d)
Aggregated information
8,190
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-07-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue