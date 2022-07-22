AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



22-Jul-2022 / 16:13 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Restrictive Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below. Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) Kim Custeau EVP, Portfolio 6,278(3) Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer 11,441(3) Rónán de Hooge EVP, Cloud Platform Business 8,938(3) Kimthu Doan EVP, Customer Success and Renewals 8,938(3) Caspar Herzberg Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer 10,636(2) Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Officer 7,295(2) Helen Lamprell General Counsel and Company Secretary 6,773(2) Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 8,831(3) Rob McGreevy Chief Product Officer 9,262(3) Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business 8,488(3) Amish Sabharwal EVP, Engineering Business 8,190(3) The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA RSP. These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA RSP . The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kim Custeau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Portfolio b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 6,278 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 6,278 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Brian DiBenedetto 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 11,441 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 11,441 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán de Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,938 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 8,938 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kimthu Doan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Customer Success and Renewals b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,938 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 8,938 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caspar Herzberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,636 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 10,636 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caoimhe Keogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 7,295 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 7,295 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Helen Lamprell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 6,773 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 6,773 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,831 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 8,831 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 9,262 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 9,262 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,488 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 8,488 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA RSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 8,190 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 8,190 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

