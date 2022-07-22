Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.07.2022 17:08:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

22-Jul-2022 / 16:08 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Deferred Share Bonus Plan (AVEVA DSBP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.

 

The Awards were granted with a proportion of the annual bonus being deferred. The Awards will vest in three equal parts, with one third of the award vesting on each anniversary of the date set for vest, which is 24 June.

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4)

Peter Herweck

Chief Executive Officer

18,752(2)

Caspar Herzberg

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

2,779(2)

James Kidd

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

3,566(2)

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

6,038(3)

 

  1. The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP.
  3. This Award was granted as a conditional share award under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP.
  4. The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Peter Herweck

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

18,752

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

18,752

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Caspar Herzberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

2,779

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

2,779

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

3,566

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

3,566

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA DSBP

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

6,038

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

6,038

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 176716
EQS News ID: 1404425

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404425&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten

22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
22.07.22
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)

Analysen zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AVEVA Group PLC 28,00 3,70% AVEVA Group PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen