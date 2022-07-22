|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
22-Jul-2022 / 16:08 GMT/BST
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Deferred Share Bonus Plan (AVEVA DSBP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below.
The Awards were granted with a proportion of the annual bonus being deferred. The Awards will vest in three equal parts, with one third of the award vesting on each anniversary of the date set for vest, which is 24 June.
|
Name
|
Role
|
Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4)
|
Peter Herweck
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
18,752(2)
|
Caspar Herzberg
|
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
|
2,779(2)
|
James Kidd
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
3,566(2)
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
6,038(3)
- The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP.
- This Award was granted as a conditional share award under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP.
- The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
|
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
|
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
|
FTI Consulting LLP
|
|
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Peter Herweck
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
18,752
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
18,752
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caspar Herzberg
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
2,779
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,779
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Kidd
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
3,566
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
3,566
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA DSBP
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
6,038
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
6,038
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-20
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue