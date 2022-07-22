AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

22-Jul-2022 / 16:08 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) (the Award/Awards) were granted under the AVEVA Deferred Share Bonus Plan (AVEVA DSBP) in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), as set out in the table below. The Awards were granted with a proportion of the annual bonus being deferred. The Awards will vest in three equal parts, with one third of the award vesting on each anniversary of the date set for vest, which is 24 June. Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer 18,752(2) Caspar Herzberg Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer 2,779(2) James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 3,566(2) Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 6,038(3) The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP. This Award was granted as a conditional share award under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP. The number of shares were calculated using a price of £22.70 per share, being the five-day average share price immediately preceding the date of grant. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Peter Herweck 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 18,752 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 18,752 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caspar Herzberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,779 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 2,779 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,566 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 3,566 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA DSBP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 6,038 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 6,038 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

