AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



27-Jul-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 26 July 2022, share awards(1) (the Awards) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs). A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. Name Role Shares Released Number of Shares Sold(2) Shares Retained Lisa Johnston Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer 2,561 629(3) 1,932 5,979 1,580(3) 4,399 Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D 3,019 1,051(3) 1,968 7,047 2,478(3) 4,569 Rob McGreevy Chief Product Officer 1,882 673(3) 1,209 Rashesh Mody Executive Vice President, Operations Business 1,786 733(3) 1,053 The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for all PDMRs, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 July 2022 at a price of £23.11 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Lisa Johnston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 2,561 2. Nil 5,979 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 8,540 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Lisa Johnston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £23.11 629 2. £23.11 1,580 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £23.11 2,209 £51,049.99 e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 3,019 2. Nil 7,047 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 10,066 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £23.11 1,051 2. £23.11 2,478 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £23.11 3,529 £81,555.19 e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,882 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 1,882 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.11 673 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £23.11 673 £15,553.03 e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,786 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 1,786 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.11 733 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £23.11 733 £16,939.63 e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-26 f) Place of the transaction XLON

