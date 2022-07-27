Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 17:35:33

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
27-Jul-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

The Company announces that on 26 July 2022, share awards(1)  (the Awards) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).

 

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

 

Name

Role

Shares Released

Number of Shares Sold(2)

Shares Retained

Lisa Johnston

Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

2,561

629(3)

1,932

 

5,979

1,580(3)

4,399

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D

3,019

1,051(3)

1,968

 

 

7,047

2,478(3)

4,569

Rob McGreevy

Chief Product Officer

1,882

673(3)

1,209

Rashesh Mody

Executive Vice President, Operations Business

1,786

733(3)

1,053

 

  1. The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
  3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for all PDMRs, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 July 2022 at a price of £23.11 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Lisa Johnston

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

2,561

2.

Nil

5,979

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

Nil

8,540

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Lisa Johnston

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

£23.11

629

2.

£23.11

1,580

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£23.11

2,209

£51,049.99

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

3,019

2.

Nil

7,047

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

Nil

10,066

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

£23.11

1,051

2.

£23.11

2,478

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£23.11

3,529

£81,555.19

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rob McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

1,882

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

Nil

1,882

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rob McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.11

673

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£23.11

673

£15,553.03

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

1,786

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

Nil

1,786

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.11

733

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

£23.11

733

£16,939.63

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-07-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 177568
EQS News ID: 1407427

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1407427&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

