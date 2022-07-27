|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
27-Jul-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 26 July 2022, share awards(1) (the Awards) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).
A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.
|
Name
|
Role
|
Shares Released
|
Number of Shares Sold(2)
|
Shares Retained
|
Lisa Johnston
|
Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer
|
2,561
|
629(3)
|
1,932
|
|
5,979
|
1,580(3)
|
4,399
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D
|
3,019
|
1,051(3)
|
1,968
|
|
|
7,047
|
2,478(3)
|
4,569
|
Rob McGreevy
|
Chief Product Officer
|
1,882
|
673(3)
|
1,209
|
Rashesh Mody
|
Executive Vice President, Operations Business
|
1,786
|
733(3)
|
1,053
- The Awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
- On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for all PDMRs, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 July 2022 at a price of £23.11 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
|
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
|
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
|
FTI Consulting LLP
|
|
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Lisa Johnston
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.
|
Nil
|
2,561
|
2.
|
Nil
|
5,979
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
Nil
|
8,540
|
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Lisa Johnston
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.
|
£23.11
|
629
|
2.
|
£23.11
|
1,580
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
£23.11
|
2,209
|
£51,049.99
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.
|
Nil
|
3,019
|
2.
|
Nil
|
7,047
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
Nil
|
10,066
|
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer (CTO), EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
1.
|
£23.11
|
1,051
|
2.
|
£23.11
|
2,478
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
£23.11
|
3,529
|
£81,555.19
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
Nil
|
1,882
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
Nil
|
1,882
|
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
£23.11
|
673
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
£23.11
|
673
|
£15,553.03
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Vice President, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
Nil
|
1,786
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
Nil
|
1,786
|
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Vice President, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
£23.11
|
733
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
£23.11
|
733
|
£16,939.63
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-07-26
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON