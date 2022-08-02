Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 11:45:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

02-Aug-2022 / 10:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

2 August 2022

 

 

The Company announces that it received notification on 2 August 2022 that Ella Bennett, Group People Director acquired 3,187 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 1 August 2022 at a price of £3.895 per share, in London.

 

For further details, please contact:

 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Ella Bennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group People Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.895

3,187

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

3,187

 
  • Price

£3.895

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 178800
EQS News ID: 1411499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten