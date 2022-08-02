easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



02-Aug-2022 / 10:45 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding 2 August 2022 The Company announces that it received notification on 2 August 2022 that Ella Bennett, Group People Director acquired 3,187 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 1 August 2022 at a price of £3.895 per share, in London. For further details, please contact: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.895 3,187 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,187 Price £3.895 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction XLON

