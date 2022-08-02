|
02.08.2022 11:45:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
2 August 2022
The Company announces that it received notification on 2 August 2022 that Ella Bennett, Group People Director acquired 3,187 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 1 August 2022 at a price of £3.895 per share, in London.
For further details, please contact:
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|178800
|EQS News ID:
|1411499
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
11:45
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|easyJet plc : Director Declaration (Investegate)
|
26.07.22
|easyJet-Aktie arbeitet sich in die Gewinnzone vor: easyJet durch Flugstreichungen belastet (dpa-AFX)