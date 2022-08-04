AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



04-Aug-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 1 August 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs). A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. Name Role Shares Released Number of Shares Sold(2) Shares Retained James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 14,564 7,283(3) 7,281 Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 4,575 1,593(4) 2,982 Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer 2,661 909(4) 1,752 Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business 2,257 926(4) 1,331 The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained. On the vesting of options awarded under the LTIP, James Kidd elected to exercise his share options and sell some of the shares to cover personal taxes on 3 August 2022 at a price of £23.32 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 3 August 2022. On the vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 1 August 2022 at a price of £23.47 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 2 August 2022. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of share options under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 14,564 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.32 7,283 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

£23.32 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-03 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 4,575 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.47 1,593 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

£23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,661 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.47 909 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

£23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,257 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £23.47 926 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

£23.47 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-01 f) Place of the transaction XLON

