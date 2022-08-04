|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
04-Aug-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AVEVA Group plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that on 1 August 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).
A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.
|
Name
|
Role
|
Shares Released
|
Number of Shares Sold(2)
|
Shares Retained
|
James Kidd
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
14,564
|
7,283(3)
|
7,281
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
4,575
|
1,593(4)
|
2,982
|
Robert McGreevy
|
Chief Product Officer
|
2,661
|
909(4)
|
1,752
|
Rashesh Mody
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
2,257
|
926(4)
|
1,331
- The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
- On the vesting of options awarded under the LTIP, James Kidd elected to exercise his share options and sell some of the shares to cover personal taxes on 3 August 2022 at a price of £23.32 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 3 August 2022.
- On the vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 1 August 2022 at a price of £23.47 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 2 August 2022.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
|
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
|
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
|
FTI Consulting LLP
|
|
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Kidd
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of share options under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
14,564
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
14,564
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Kidd
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£23.32
|
7,283
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
7,283
£23.32
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-03
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
4,575
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
4,575
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£23.47
|
1,593
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,593
£23.47
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
2,661
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,661
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robert McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£23.47
|
909
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
909
£23.47
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
2,257
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,257
Nil
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£23.47
|
926
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
926
£23.47
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON