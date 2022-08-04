Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.08.2022 13:59:39

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
04-Aug-2022 / 12:59 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces that on 1 August 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) on 26 July 2019 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).

 

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

 

Name

Role

Shares Released

Number of Shares Sold(2)

Shares Retained

James Kidd

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

14,564

7,283(3)

7,281

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

4,575

1,593(4)

2,982

Robert McGreevy

Chief Product Officer

2,661

909(4)

1,752

Rashesh Mody

EVP, Operations Business

2,257

926(4)

1,331

 

  1. The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
  3. On the vesting of options awarded under the LTIP, James Kidd elected to exercise his share options and sell some of the shares to cover personal taxes on 3 August 2022 at a price of £23.32 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 3 August 2022.
  4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 1 August 2022 at a price of £23.47 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 2 August 2022.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of share options under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

14,564

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

14,564


Nil

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.32

7,283

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

7,283


£23.32

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-03

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

4,575

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

4,575


Nil

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.47

1,593

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

1,593


£23.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

2,661

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

2,661


Nil

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.47

909

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

909


£23.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance share awards under the LTIP granted on 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

2,257

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

2,257


Nil

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£23.47

926

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

926


£23.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-01

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 179371
EQS News ID: 1413581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten