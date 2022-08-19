AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



19-Aug-2022 / 14:33 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding On 15 August 2022, the following transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) took place in relation to the AVEVA Group plc Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (GESPP), which were notified to the Company on 18 August 2022. The number of shares acquired as Partnership Shares and awarded as Matching Shares to each PDMR(1) are set against each of their names below: Name Role Partnership Shares Purchased Price Matching Shares Awarded(2)(3) Price Kim Custeau(4) EVP, Portfolio 40 £24.64 40 Nil Peter Herweck(5) Chief Executive Officer 36 £24.64 54 Nil Caoimhe Keogan(5) Chief People Officer 36 £24.64 54 Nil James Kidd(5) Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 37 £24.64 54 Nil Andrew McCloskey(4) Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 269 £20.95 at 15% discount N/A N/A Robert McGreevy(4) Chief Product Officer 269 £20.95 at 15% discount N/A N/A Rashesh Mody(4) EVP, Operations Business 269 £20.95 at 15% discount N/A N/A Amish Sabharwal(4) EVP, Engineering Business 32 £24.64 32 Nil The number of shares acquired were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of the Matching Shares. Matching shares vest subject to participants continued employment and retention of the linked partnership shares. The transactions for Kim Custeau, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy, Rashesh Mody and Amish Sabharwal were undertaken on their behalf by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan and International Employee Share Purchase Plan, both sub-plans of the GESPP. The transactions in respect of Peter Herweck, Caoimhe Keogan and James Kidd were undertaken on their behalf by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan, a sub-plan of the GESPP. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kim Custeau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Portfolio b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Kim Custeau by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares £24.64 40 Matching Shares £0.00 40 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 80 £24.64 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Peter Herweck 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Peter Herweck by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares £24.64 36 Matching Shares £0.00 54 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 90 £24.64 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caoimhe Keogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Caoimhe Keogan by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares £24.64 36 Matching Shares £0.00 54 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 90 £24.64 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, James Kidd by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares £24.64 37 Matching Shares £0.00 54 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 91 £24.64 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Andrew McCloskey by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £20.95 269 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 269 £20.95 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rob McGreevy by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £20.95 269 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 269 £20.95 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rashesh Mody by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £20.95 269 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 269 £20.95 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Amish Sabharwal by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership Shares £24.64 32 Matching Shares £0.00 32 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 64 £24.64 e) Date of the transaction 2022-08-15 f) Place of the transaction XLON

