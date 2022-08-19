|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19-Aug-2022 / 14:33 GMT/BST
AVEVA Group plc
On 15 August 2022, the following transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) took place in relation to the AVEVA Group plc Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (GESPP), which were notified to the Company on 18 August 2022.
The number of shares acquired as Partnership Shares and awarded as Matching Shares to each PDMR(1) are set against each of their names below:
|
Name
|
Role
|
Partnership Shares Purchased
|
Price
|
Matching Shares Awarded(2)(3)
|
Price
|
Kim Custeau(4)
|
EVP, Portfolio
|
40
|
£24.64
|
40
|
Nil
|
Peter Herweck(5)
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
36
|
£24.64
|
54
|
Nil
|
Caoimhe Keogan(5)
|
Chief People Officer
|
36
|
£24.64
|
54
|
Nil
|
James Kidd(5)
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
37
|
£24.64
|
54
|
Nil
|
Andrew McCloskey(4)
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
269
|
£20.95 at 15% discount
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Robert McGreevy(4)
|
Chief Product Officer
|
269
|
£20.95 at 15% discount
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Rashesh Mody(4)
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
269
|
£20.95 at 15% discount
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Amish Sabharwal(4)
|
EVP, Engineering Business
|
32
|
£24.64
|
32
|
Nil
- The number of shares acquired were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of the Matching Shares.
- Matching shares vest subject to participants continued employment and retention of the linked partnership shares.
- The transactions for Kim Custeau, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy, Rashesh Mody and Amish Sabharwal were undertaken on their behalf by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan and International Employee Share Purchase Plan, both sub-plans of the GESPP.
- The transactions in respect of Peter Herweck, Caoimhe Keogan and James Kidd were undertaken on their behalf by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan, a sub-plan of the GESPP.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kim Custeau
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Portfolio
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Kim Custeau by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership Shares
|
£24.64
|
40
|
Matching Shares
|
£0.00
|
40
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
80
£24.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Peter Herweck
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Peter Herweck by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership Shares
|
£24.64
|
36
|
Matching Shares
|
£0.00
|
54
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
90
£24.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Caoimhe Keogan
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief People Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Caoimhe Keogan by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership Shares
|
£24.64
|
36
|
Matching Shares
|
£0.00
|
54
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
90
£24.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Kidd
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, James Kidd by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership Shares
|
£24.64
|
37
|
Matching Shares
|
£0.00
|
54
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
91
£24.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew McCloskey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Andrew McCloskey by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£20.95
|
269
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
269
£20.95
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob McGreevy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Product Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rob McGreevy by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£20.95
|
269
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
269
£20.95
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rashesh Mody
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Operations Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rashesh Mody by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£20.95
|
269
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
269
£20.95
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates
|
a)
|
Name
|
Amish Sabharwal
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
EVP, Engineering Business
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Amish Sabharwal by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Partnership Shares
|
£24.64
|
32
|
Matching Shares
|
£0.00
|
32
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
64
£24.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2022-08-15
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON