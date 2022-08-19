Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 15:33:26

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
19-Aug-2022 / 14:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

On 15 August 2022, the following transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) took place in relation to the AVEVA Group plc Global Employee Share Purchase Plan (GESPP), which were notified to the Company on 18 August 2022.

 

The number of shares acquired as Partnership Shares and awarded as Matching Shares to each PDMR(1) are set against each of their names below:

 

Name

Role

Partnership Shares Purchased

Price

Matching Shares Awarded(2)(3)

Price

Kim Custeau(4)

EVP, Portfolio

40

£24.64

40

Nil

Peter Herweck(5)

Chief Executive Officer

36

£24.64

54

Nil

Caoimhe Keogan(5)

Chief People Officer

36

£24.64

54

Nil

James Kidd(5)

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

37

£24.64

54

Nil

Andrew McCloskey(4)

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

269

£20.95 at 15% discount

N/A

N/A

Robert McGreevy(4)

Chief Product Officer

269

£20.95 at 15% discount

N/A

N/A

Rashesh Mody(4)

EVP, Operations Business

269

£20.95 at 15% discount

N/A

N/A

Amish Sabharwal(4)

EVP, Engineering Business

32

£24.64

32

Nil

 

  1. The number of shares acquired were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of the Matching Shares.
  3. Matching shares vest subject to participants continued employment and retention of the linked partnership shares.
  4. The transactions for Kim Custeau, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy, Rashesh Mody and Amish Sabharwal were undertaken on their behalf by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan and International Employee Share Purchase Plan, both sub-plans of the GESPP.
  5. The transactions in respect of Peter Herweck, Caoimhe Keogan and James Kidd were undertaken on their behalf by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan, a sub-plan of the GESPP.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 


The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Kim Custeau

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Portfolio

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Kim Custeau by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

£24.64

40

Matching Shares

£0.00

40

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

80

 

£24.64

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Peter Herweck

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Peter Herweck by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

£24.64

36

Matching Shares

£0.00

54

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

90

 

£24.64

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Caoimhe Keogan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Caoimhe Keogan by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

£24.64

36

Matching Shares

£0.00

54

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

90

 

£24.64

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

James Kidd

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, James Kidd by the Trustee of the UK Share Incentive Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

£24.64

37

Matching Shares

£0.00

54

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

91

 

£24.64

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Andrew McCloskey by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£20.95

 

269

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

269

 

£20.95

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rob McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rob McGreevy by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£20.95

 

269

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

269

 

£20.95

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Rashesh Mody by the Share Plan Administrator of the US Employee Stock Purchase Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£20.95

 

269

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

269

 

£20.95

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Amish Sabharwal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Engineering Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of, and Matching Shares awarded to, Amish Sabharwal by the Share Plan Administrator of the International Employee Share Purchase Plan

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership Shares

£24.64

32

Matching Shares

£0.00

32

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

64

 

£24.64

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-08-15

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 182706
EQS News ID: 1424629

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424629&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

