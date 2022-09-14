easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



14-Sep-2022 / 09:30 GMT/BST

easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding 14 September 2022 On 13 September 2022 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 12 September 2022 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below. The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased Price Ella Bennett 41 £3.6482 Maaike de Bie 42 £3.6482 Stuart Birrell 41 £3.6482 Kenton Jarvis 41 £3.6482 Garry Wilson 42 £3.6482 Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Ella Bennett by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP £3.6482 41 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 41 Price GBP £3.6482 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09- 12 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Maaike de Bie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Maaike de Bie by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP £3.6482 42 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 42 Price GBP £3.6482 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09 - 12 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP £3.6482 41 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 41 Price GBP £3.6482 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09 - 12 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP £3.6482 41 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 41 Price GBP £3.6482 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-12 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet Holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Partnership shares GBP £3.6482 42 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated volume: 42 Price GBP £3.6482 e) Date of the transaction 2022-09-12 f) Place of the transaction XLON

