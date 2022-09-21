|
21.09.2022 15:30:03
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR shareholding
21 September 2022
The Company announces that it received notification on 21 September 2022 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of 4.05 per share, in Frankfurt.
For further details, please contact:
Institutional investors and analysts:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|189686
|EQS News ID:
|1447585
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
