29.09.2022 14:16:19

Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
29-Sep-2022 / 13:16 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

The Company announces that on 26 September 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) on 11 September 2020 and 29 September 2020 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).

 

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

 

Name

Role

Date of Award

Shares Released

Number of Shares Sold(2)

Shares Retained

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

11/09/2020

1,718

598(3)

1,120

 

29/09/2020

1,948

678(3)

1,270

Robert McGreevy

Chief Product Officer

11/09/2020

1,127

333(3)

794

Rashesh Mody

EVP, Operations Business

11/09/2020

888

327(3)

561

 

  1. The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
  3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 26 September 2022 at a price of £31.60 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on 27 September 2022.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on (1) 11 September 2020 and (2) 29 September 2020

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

1,718

2.

Nil

1,948

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

3,666

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1.

£31.60

598

2.

£31.60

678

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

1,276

£31.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 11 September 2020

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

1,127

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

1,127

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£31.60

333

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

333

£31.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the RSP granted on 11 September 2020

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

888

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

888

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£31.60

327

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

327

£31.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
