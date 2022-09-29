|
AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
29-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST
The Company announces that it received notification on 27 September 2022 that Amish Sabharwal, EVP, Engineering Business, exercised a total of 14,170 share options granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) and the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), as follows:
|
Name
|
Share Award(1)
|
Date of Award
|
Shares Exercised
|
Shares Sold(2)
|
Sale
Price
|
Amish Sabharwal
|
RSP
|
28/09/2018
|
2,043
|
2,043
|
£31.58
|
|
RSP
|
18/03/2019
|
1,901
|
1,901
|
£31.56
|
|
RSP
|
26/07/2019
|
1,400
|
1,400
|
£31.59
|
RSP
|
11/09/2020
|
1,301
|
1,301
|
£31.59
|
RSP
|
15/07/2021
|
1,325
|
1,325
|
£31.55
|
|
LTIP
|
28/09/2018
|
4,412
|
4,412
|
£31.57
|
|
LTIP
|
26/07/2019
|
1,788
|
1,788
|
£31.55
- The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
- The cost to cover personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of share options were settled from the proceeds of the share sale.
For further details, please contact:
Enquiries:
|
AVEVA Group plc
|
|
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
+44 (0)1223 556655
|
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 (0)7789 818684
|
FTI Consulting LLP
|
|
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
