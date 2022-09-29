Director/PDMR Shareholding

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.09.2022 14:19:56

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
29-Sep-2022 / 13:19 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

The Company announces that it received notification on 27 September 2022 that Amish Sabharwal, EVP, Engineering Business, exercised a total of 14,170 share options granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (RSP) and the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), as follows:

 

Name

Share  Award(1)

Date of  Award

Shares Exercised

Shares Sold(2)

Sale

Price

Amish Sabharwal

RSP

28/09/2018

2,043

2,043

£31.58

 

RSP

18/03/2019

1,901

1,901

£31.56

 

RSP

26/07/2019

1,400

1,400

£31.59

RSP

11/09/2020

1,301

1,301

£31.59

RSP

15/07/2021

1,325

1,325

£31.55

 

LTIP

28/09/2018

4,412

4,412

£31.57

 

LTIP

26/07/2019

1,788

1,788

£31.55

 

  1. The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. The cost to cover personal tax obligations arising from the exercise of share options were settled from the proceeds of the share sale.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Amish Sabharwal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Engineering Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of share options under the RSP on (1) 28/09/2018, (2) 18/03/2019, (3) 26/07/2019, (4) 11/09/2020 and (5) 15/07/2021 and LTIP on (6) 28/09/2018 and (7) 26/07/2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

£0.03556

2,043

2.

£0.03556

1,901

3.

£0.03556

1,400

4.

£0.03556

1,301

5.

£0.03556

1,325

6.

£0.03556

4,412

7.

£0.03556

1,788

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

14,170

£0.03556

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Amish Sabharwal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Engineering Business

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

£31.58

2,043

2.

£31.56

1,901

3.

£31.59

1,400

4.

£31.59

1,301

5.

£31.55

1,325

6.

£31.57

4,412

7.

£31.55

1,788

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

14,170

£31.57

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-09-26

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 191434
EQS News ID: 1453393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

