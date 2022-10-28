28.10.2022 08:00:06

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
28-Oct-2022
Arix Bioscience plc
("Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 50,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 26 October 2022 at a price of 1.04 pence per share and a further purchase of 25,000 shares at a price of 1.04 pence per share on 27 October 2022.

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Peregrine Moncreiffe

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

Arix Bioscience plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each

Identification code

GB00BD045071

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Share purchase

  c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

 

1.04

1.04

 

50,000

25,000                                      

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

75,000

- Price

£78,000

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

26 October 2022

27 October 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

 

