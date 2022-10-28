|
28.10.2022 08:00:06
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 50,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 26 October 2022 at a price of 1.04 pence per share and a further purchase of 25,000 shares at a price of 1.04 pence per share on 27 October 2022.
For further information please contact:
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|197341
|EQS News ID:
|1474001
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
