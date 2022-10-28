AVEVA Group plc (AVV)

28-Oct-2022 / 09:58 GMT/BST

AVEVA Group plc (the Company) Director/PDMR Shareholding The Company announces that on 27 October 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) and AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) on 26 July 2019 and 15 July 2021 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs). A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below. Name Role Share Award Date of Award Shares Released Number of Shares Sold(2) Shares Retained Rónán De Hooge EVP, Cloud Platform Business AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 25 10(3) 15 Kimthu Doan EVP, Customer Success and Renewals AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 20 9(3) 11 Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 32 12(3) 20 AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 75 27(3) 48 AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 16 7(3) 9 AVEVA LTIP 26/07/2019 96 35(4) 61 Robert McGreevy Chief Product Officer AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 20 7(3) 13 AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 15 6(3) 9 AVEVA LTIP 26/07/2019 56 18(4) 38 Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business AVEVA RSP 26/07/2019 19 8(3) 11 AVEVA RSP 15/07/2021 9 4(3) 5 AVEVA LTIP 26/07/2019 48 18(4) 30 The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5 / 9 pence each. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP for Rónán de Hooge, Kimthu Doan, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of £31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day. On the vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of £31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day. For further details, please contact: Enquiries: AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán De Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 25 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 25 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán De Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £31.37 10 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 10 £31.37 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kimthu Doan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Customer Success and Renewals b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 20 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 20 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kimthu Doan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Customer Success and Renewals b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £31.37 9 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 9 £31.37 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1)(2) 26 July 2019 and (3) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (4) 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 32 2. Nil 75 3. Nil 16 4. Nil 96 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 219 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. £31.37 12 2. £31.37 27 3. £31.37 7 4. £31.37 35 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 81 £31.37 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 20 2. Nil 15 3. Nil 56 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 91 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Robert McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. £31.37 7 2. £31.37 6 3. £31.37 18 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 31 £31.37 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. Nil 19 2. Nil 9 3. Nil 48 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 76 Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AVEVA Group plc b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. £31.37 8 2. £31.37 4 3. £31.37 18 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 30 £31.37 e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-27 f) Place of the transaction XLON

