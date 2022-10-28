28.10.2022 10:58:59

Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

28-Oct-2022 / 09:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AVEVA Group plc

(the Company)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

The Company announces that on 27 October 2022, share awards(1) granted under the AVEVA Restricted Share Plan (AVEVA RSP) and AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan (AVEVA LTIP) on 26 July 2019 and 15 July 2021 vested in favour of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs).

 

A summary of the ordinary shares acquired from the vesting and sale of sufficient shares to cover personal tax obligations is set out below.

 

Name

Role

Share Award

Date of Award

Shares Released

Number of Shares Sold(2)

Shares Retained

Rónán De Hooge

EVP, Cloud Platform Business

AVEVA RSP

15/07/2021

25

10(3)

15

Kimthu Doan

EVP, Customer Success and Renewals

AVEVA RSP

15/07/2021

20

9(3)

11

Andrew McCloskey

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

AVEVA RSP

26/07/2019

32

12(3)

20

AVEVA RSP

26/07/2019

75

27(3)

48

AVEVA RSP

15/07/2021

16

7(3)

9

AVEVA LTIP

26/07/2019

96

35(4)

61

Robert McGreevy

Chief Product Officer

AVEVA RSP

26/07/2019

20

7(3)

13

AVEVA RSP

15/07/2021

15

6(3)

9

AVEVA LTIP

26/07/2019

56

18(4)

38

Rashesh Mody

EVP, Operations Business

AVEVA RSP

26/07/2019

19

8(3)

11

AVEVA RSP

15/07/2021

9

4(3)

5

AVEVA LTIP

26/07/2019

48

18(4)

30

 

  1. The share awards were made in respect of the Companys ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each.
  2. Sufficient shares were sold to cover personal tax obligations arising on the vesting and any associated dealing costs, and the balance was retained.
  3. On the vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP for Rónán de Hooge, Kimthu Doan, Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of £31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.
  4. On the vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP for Andrew McCloskey, Robert McGreevy and Rashesh Mody, shares were released automatically and some of those shares were sold to cover personal taxes on 27 October 2022 at a price of £31.37 per share, details of which were notified to the Company on the same day.

 

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

 

AVEVA Group plc

 

Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0)1223 556655

Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7789 818684

FTI Consulting LLP

 

Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rónán De Hooge

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Cloud Platform Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

25

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

25

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rónán De Hooge

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Cloud Platform Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£31.37

 

10

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

10

 

£31.37

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Kimthu Doan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Customer Success and Renewals

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on 15 July 2021

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

20

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

20

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Kimthu Doan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Customer Success and Renewals

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

£31.37

 

9

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

9

 

£31.37

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1)(2) 26 July 2019 and (3) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (4) 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

32

2.

Nil

75

3.

Nil

16

4.

Nil

96

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

219

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Andrew McCloskey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1.

£31.37

12

2.

£31.37

27

3.

£31.37

7

4.

£31.37

35

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

81

 

£31.37

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

20

2.

Nil

15

3.

Nil

56

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

91

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Robert McGreevy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Product Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1.

£31.37

7

2.

£31.37

6

3.

£31.37

18

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

31

 

£31.37

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of conditional share awards under the AVEVA RSP granted on (1) 26 July 2019 and (2) 15 July 2021, and vesting of performance share awards under the AVEVA LTIP granted on (3) 26 July 2019

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

Nil

19

2.

Nil

9

3.

Nil

48

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

76

 

Nil

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

a)

Name

Rashesh Mody

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

EVP, Operations Business

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

AVEVA Group plc

 

 

b)

LEI

213800XHATUM2LFMKG16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares to cover personal tax obligations

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1.

£31.37

8

2.

£31.37

4

3.

£31.37

18

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

30

 

£31.37

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-10-27

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 
ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: AVV
LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16
Sequence No.: 197562
EQS News ID: 1474649

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474649&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AVEVA Group PLCmehr Nachrichten