09.11.2022 14:47:19

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Nov-2022 / 13:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces the following share purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") through their participation in the recent Open Offer and Placings as previously disclosed.

 

Name

Title

Number of Shares Acquired

Share Holding post transaction

Percentage Share Holding post transaction

Number of Warrants post transaction

Philip Newby

Chief Executive Officer

500,000

1,375,820

1.08%

125,000

Alex Hambro

Non-Executive Chairman

375,000

687,273

0.54%

93,750

George Watt

Non-Executive Director

393,728

604,638

0.47%

98,432

Sarah Stoten

Non-Executive Director

625,000

993,648

0.78%

156,250

 

Enquiries

 

OTAQ plc

+44 (0)1524 748028

Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman

 

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

 

Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Limited AQSE Corporate Adviser & Broker

+44 (0)20 3903 7715

David Poutney / James Serjeant

 

Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers

 

 

 

Walbrook PR Limited - PR

+44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

Tom Cooper / Nick Rome

 07971221972 or 07748325236
       

 

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

 

OTAQs aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

 

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

 

OTAQs offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 
  1. Philip Newby
  2. Alex Hambro
  3. George Watt
  4. Sarah Stoten

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 
  1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
  2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR
  3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR
  4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR

 

 

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

OTAQ plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price

  1. 4p
  2. 4p
  3. 4p
  4. 4p

 

Volume(s)

500,000

375,000

393,728

625,000

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

09 November 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

AQSE

 

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 
  1. Philip Newby
  2. Alex Hambro
  3. George Watt
  4. Sarah Stoten

 

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 
  1. Chief Executive Officer and PDMR
  2. Non-Executive Chairman and PDMR
  3. Non-Executive Director and PDMR
  4. Non-Executive Director and PDMR

 

 

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial Notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

OTAQ plc

b)

 

LEI

 

213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares

 

 

 

 

 

n/a

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Grant of warrants connected to purchase of shares in Open Offer and Share Placing 

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Exercise Price

1. 12p

2. 12p

3. 12p

4. 12p

 

Volume(s)

125,000

93,750

98,432

156,250

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

09 November 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

AQSE

 

 
ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: OTAQ
LEI Code: 213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
Sequence No.: 199994
EQS News ID: 1483435

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1483435&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hertsford Capital PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hertsford Capital PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX verliert -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen