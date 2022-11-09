|
09.11.2022 14:47:19
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)
OTAQ plc
("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces the following share purchases by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company ("PDMR") through their participation in the recent Open Offer and Placings as previously disclosed.
Enquiries
About OTAQ
OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.
OTAQs aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.
The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.
OTAQs offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.
The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK6JQ137
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|OTAQ
|LEI Code:
|213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52
|Sequence No.:
|199994
|EQS News ID:
|1483435
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hertsford Capital PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:29
|TR-1 (EQS Group)
|
14:47
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|Admission to trading on the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market (EQS Group)
|
07.11.22
|Result of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
04.11.22
|Further Placing (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|Results of Open Offer and Placing (EQS Group)
|
18.10.22
|Share Incentive Plan Purchase - Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|Exercise of Broker Option (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Hertsford Capital PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX verliert -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.