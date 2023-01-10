|
10.01.2023 14:40:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the Company)
Director/PDMR shareholding
10 January 2023
The Company announces that it received notification on 10 January 2023 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of 4.44 per share, in Frankfurt.
Institutional investors and analysts:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|214736
|EQS News ID:
|1531881
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
