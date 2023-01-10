easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



10-Jan-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST

easyJet plc (the Company) Director/PDMR shareholding 10 January 2023 The Company announces that it received notification on 10 January 2023 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of 4.44 per share, in Frankfurt. For further details, please contact: Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801 The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Harald Eisenaecher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 4.44 5,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 5,000 EURO 4.44 e) Date of the transaction 2023-01-10 f) Place of the transaction Frankfurt

