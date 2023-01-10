10.01.2023 14:40:04

easyJet plc (EZJ)
10-Jan-2023 / 13:40 GMT/BST
easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

Director/PDMR shareholding

 

 

10 January 2023

 

The Company announces that it received notification on 10 January 2023 that Harald Eisenaecher, Non-Executive Director, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company (Shares) at a price of 4.44 per share, in Frankfurt.

 

For further details, please contact:

 Institutional investors and analysts:

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates

 

a)

Name

Harald Eisenaecher

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

Name

easyJet plc

 

 

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

4.44

5,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

 

5,000

 

EURO 4.44

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-01-10

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Frankfurt

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 214736
EQS News ID: 1531881

 
