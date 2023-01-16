|
16.01.2023 12:48:55
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
METRO BANK PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")
The Company has been notified that, on Friday 6th January 2023, James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 128 ordinary shares of £0.000001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as a part of a regular monthly purchase under the terms of the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, the Company's HMRC regulated staff share incentive plan ("SIP").
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
Metro Bank plc
(the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ6STL67
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|216070
|EQS News ID:
|1535993
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
