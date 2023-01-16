Director/PDMR Shareholding

NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
16.01.2023 12:48:55

Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
16-Jan-2023 / 11:48 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs")

 

The Company has been notified that, on Friday 6th January 2023, James Hopkinson, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 128 ordinary shares of £0.000001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), as a part of a regular monthly purchase under the terms of the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, the Company's HMRC regulated staff share incentive plan ("SIP").

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

Metro Bank plc

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Hopkinson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank plc

b)

LEI

213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BZ6STL67

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of ordinary shares under the Metro Bank ShareBuy share plan, an HMRC approved share incentive plan.

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total

GBP 1.1716

128

£149.97

 

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

f)

Date of the transaction

2023-01-06

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 
ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 216070
EQS News ID: 1535993

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535993&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Metro Bank PLC 1,40 0,72% Metro Bank PLC

