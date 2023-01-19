|
19.01.2023 13:12:41
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
19 January 2023
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 19 January 2023 that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 20 pence each (Shares), using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period, and receive allocations of matching free Shares (Matching Shares).
The following Directors purchased the number of Shares set out against their names below, at a price of 784.64 pence per Share, and were allocated for no consideration the number of Matching Shares (purchased by the SIP trustees at a price of 789.00 pence per Matching Share) set out against their names below:
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|Sequence No.:
|217006
|EQS News ID:
|1539237
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
20.01.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
19.01.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|Britvic plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
13.01.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
12.01.23
|Britvic plc : POS-Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
05.01.23
|Britvic plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
05.01.23
|Britvic plc: Change in Director's Particulars (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|Britvic plc : Change in Director's Particulars (Investegate)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|8,70
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.