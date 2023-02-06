Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc

("Company")

PDMR notification & Director Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 200,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 06 February 2023 at a price of 108.5 pence per share.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peregrine Moncreiffe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Arix Bioscience plc Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Share purchase Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.085 200,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 200,000 - Price £217,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 06 February 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Kin Company Secretarial Limited, Company Secretary

+44 20 8819 6486