06.02.2023 18:00:11
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
PDMR notification & Director Shareholding
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company has been notified that Peregrine Moncreiffe, Director and Chairman of the Company purchased 200,000 Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in the Company (Shares) on 06 February 2023 at a price of 108.5 pence per share.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|221131
|EQS News ID:
|1552927
