|
08.02.2023 17:00:56
Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
February 08, 2023
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sir Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Mackenzie
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chair
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|£24.17602064
|Volume
|8,235
|Total
|£199,089.53
|Aggregated information
|
|Volume
|8,235
|Price
|£24.17602064
|Total
|£199,089.53
|Date of transaction
|February 07, 2023
|Place of transaction
|TRQM
(Turquoise European Multilateral Trading Facility)
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|06.02.23
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|27,86
|1,22%
