Britvic plc (BVIC )

Director/PDMR Shareholding



10-Feb-2023 / 13:28 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Britvic plc 10 February 2023 LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Director/PDMR Shareholding Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 9 and 10 February 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 February 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors to purchase ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company (Shares) as set out below: Name Role Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment Price per Share (in pence) Simon Litherland Executive Director 186 789.38 Simon Litherland Executive Director 873 789.38 Simon Litherland Executive Director 9,098 786.00 Joanne Wilson Executive Director 33 789.38 Joanne Wilson Executive Director 904 786.00 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 389,613 - - 389,613 0.15% Joanne Wilson 36,396 - - 36,396 0.01% The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Clare Thomas Company Secretary Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 789.38 pence 789.38 pence 786.00 pence Volume(s) 186 Shares 873 Shares 9,098 Shares (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 10,157 Shares £79,869.80 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/02/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Joanne Wilson Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) 789.38 pence 786.00 pence Volume(s) 33 Shares 904 Shares (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 937 Shares £7,365.93 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2023/02/08 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

