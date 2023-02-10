10.02.2023 14:28:36

Britvic plc (BVIC )
10-Feb-2023 / 13:28 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britvic plc

10 February 2023

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 9 and 10 February 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 February 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors to purchase ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company (Shares) as set out below:

 

Name

Role

Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment

Price per Share

(in pence)

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

186

789.38

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

873

789.38

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

9,098

786.00

Joanne Wilson

Executive Director

33

789.38

Joanne Wilson

Executive Director

904

786.00

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

389,613

-

-

389,613

0.15%

Joanne Wilson

36,396

-

-

36,396

0.01%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

789.38 pence

789.38 pence

786.00 pence

Volume(s)

186 Shares

873 Shares

9,098 Shares

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

10,157 Shares

£79,869.80

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/02/08

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Joanne Wilson

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

789.38 pence

786.00 pence

Volume(s)

 

33 Shares

904 Shares

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

937 Shares

£7,365.93

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/02/08

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
