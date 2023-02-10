|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10-Feb-2023 / 13:28 GMT/BST
Britvic plc
10 February 2023
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Britvic plc ("the Company") was notified on 9 and 10 February 2023 that the final cash dividend paid by the Company on 8 February 2023 to shareholders was reinvested by the following Directors to purchase ordinary shares of 20 pence each in the Company (Shares) as set out below:
|
Name
|
Role
|
Number of Shares purchased for reinvestment
|
Price per Share
(in pence)
|
Simon Litherland
|
Executive Director
|
186
|
789.38
|
Simon Litherland
|
Executive Director
|
873
|
789.38
|
Simon Litherland
|
Executive Director
|
9,098
|
786.00
|
Joanne Wilson
|
Executive Director
|
33
|
789.38
|
Joanne Wilson
|
Executive Director
|
904
|
786.00
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Companys Shares (excluding options, awards under the Companys LTIPs and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Companys Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
|
Name
|
Number of Shares
|
Name of Connected Person
|
Number of Shares
|
Total Shares
|
Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|
Simon Litherland
|
389,613
|
-
|
-
|
389,613
|
0.15%
|
Joanne Wilson
|
36,396
|
-
|
-
|
36,396
|
0.01%
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
|
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Simon Litherland
|
Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
(b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Britvic plc
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
789.38 pence
789.38 pence
786.00 pence
|
Volume(s)
186 Shares
873 Shares
9,098 Shares
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
|
10,157 Shares
£79,869.80
|
|
(e)
|
Date and time of the transaction
|
2023/02/08
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
- Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Joanne Wilson
|
Reason for the notification
|
(a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
(b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
- Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Britvic plc
|
(b)
|
LEI
|
635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|
- Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 20 pence each
ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Shares under the Britvic Dividend Reinvestment Plan
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
789.38 pence
786.00 pence
|
Volume(s)
33 Shares
904 Shares
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
|
937 Shares
£7,365.93
|
|
(e)
|
Date and time of the transaction
|
2023/02/08
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)