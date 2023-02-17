Britvic plc

17 February 2023

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 16 February 2023 that Ian Durant (Non-Executive Chairman Designate), a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR), has purchased 3,075 ordinary shares (Shares) of 20 pence each at a price of 810.30 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction, the interests of the above PDMR and their connected persons in the Companys Shares are as follows:

Name Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Ian Durant 3,075 - - 3,075 0.00%

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53



Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them