17.02.2023 08:36:58

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Britvic plc (BVIC )
17-Feb-2023 / 07:36 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Britvic plc

17 February 2023

 

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

 

Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 16 February 2023 that Ian Durant (Non-Executive Chairman Designate), a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR), has purchased 3,075 ordinary shares (Shares) of 20 pence each at a price of 810.30 pence per share. 

 

As a result of this transaction, the interests of the above PDMR and their connected persons in the Companys Shares are as follows:

 

Name

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Ian Durant

3,075

-

-

3,075

0.00%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

Clare Thomas

Company Secretary

 

Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53


Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ian Durant

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman Designate, PDMR

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

 

810.30 pence

Volume(s)

 

3,075 Ordinary Shares

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

3,075 Shares

£24,916.73

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2023/02/16

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 
