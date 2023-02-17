|
17.02.2023 08:36:58
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
17 February 2023
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
Britvic plc (the Company") was notified on 16 February 2023 that Ian Durant (Non-Executive Chairman Designate), a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR), has purchased 3,075 ordinary shares (Shares) of 20 pence each at a price of 810.30 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction, the interests of the above PDMR and their connected persons in the Companys Shares are as follows:
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Clare Thomas
Company Secretary
Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|223840
|EQS News ID:
|1562311
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Britvic Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
17.02.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.02.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
10.02.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|Britvic plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
06.02.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
01.02.23
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
27.01.23
|Britvic plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
26.01.23
|AGM Statement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Britvic Plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Britvic Plc
|8,95
|0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.