Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

February 27, 2023

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors’ Remuneration Policy can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport)





PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share Wael Sawan February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 7,213 GBP 24.82 Wael Sawan February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 2,602 EUR 28.23 Sinead Gorman February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 12,426 GBP 24.82 Harry Brekelmans February 22, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 11,804 EUR 28.27 Ronan Cassidy February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 9,738 GBP 24.82 Donny Ching February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 10,377 EUR 28.23 Ed Daniels February 24, 2023 SHEL (LSE) 8,200 GBP 24.82 Huibert Vigeveno February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 14,341 EUR 28.23 Zoe Yujnovich February 24, 2023 SHELL (AMS) 24,062 EUR 28.23

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 24.82 Volume 7,213 Total 179,026.66 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



7,213

24.82

179,026.66 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 28.23 Volume 2,602 Total 73,454.46 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



2,602

28.23

73,454.46 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 24.82 Volume 12,426 Total 308,413.32 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



12,426

24.82

308,413.32 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 28.27 Volume 11,804 Total 333,699.08 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



11,804

28.27

333,699.08 Date of transaction February 22, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 24.82 Volume 9,738 Total 241,697.16 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



9,738

24.82

241,697.16 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 28.23 Volume 10,377 Total 292,942.71 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



10,377

28.23

292,942.71 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ed Last Name(s) Daniels 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 24.82 Volume 8,200 Total 203,524.00 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



8,200

24.82

203,524.00 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 28.23 Volume 14,341 Total 404,846.43 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



14,341

28.23

404,846.43 Date of transaction February 24, 2023 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



