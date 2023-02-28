|
28.02.2023 10:46:30
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rhodri Whitlock
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1983
|578
|£ 692.62
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|28 February 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Albion Enterprise VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|1,12
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- DAX letztendlich knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten im Handelsverlauf Mut. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung verhalten. In den USA wagen sich die Anleger am Dienstag nicht so ganz aus der Reserve. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost.