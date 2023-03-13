Director/PDMR Shareholding

13.03.2023 14:30:04

easyJet plc (EZJ)
13-March-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the Company)

 

13 March 2023

 

On 13 March 2023 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 10 March 2023 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.

The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.

PDMR

Partnership Shares Purchased

Price

Stuart Birrell

30

£5.03

Kenton Jarvis

30

£5.03

David Morgan

30

£5.03

Garry Wilson

30

£5.03

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Stuart Birrell

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Data & Information Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £5.03

30

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 30

 
  • Price

GBP £5.03

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £5.03

30

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 30

 
  • Price

GBP £5.03

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Morgan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £5.03

30

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 30

 
  • Price

GBP £5.03

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Garry Wilson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO easyJet Holidays

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Partnership shares

GBP £5.03

30

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

Aggregated volume: 30

 
  • Price

GBP £5.03

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 


