|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Martin Davis
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Molten Ventures plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BY7QYJ50
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.076
|
9,750
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
9,750
£29,991.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ben Wilkinson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Molten Ventures plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BY7QYJ50
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£3.028338
|
4,953
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
4,953
£14,999.36
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ben Wilkinson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Molten Ventures plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BY7QYJ50
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of options by the PDMR under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Company Share Option Plan.
Exercise price: £0.01 per share
Share price at date of grant: £9.85
Face value of awarded options: £15,000
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.01
|
1,522
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,522
£15.22
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
14 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XOFF
Enquiries
|
Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)
|
+44 (0)20 7931 8800
|
Numis Securities
Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker
Simon Willis
Jamie Loughborough
Havish Patel
|
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
|
Goodbody Stockbrokers
Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
Don Harrington
Charlotte Craigie
Dearbhla Gallagher
|
+44 (0) 20 3841 6202
|
Powerscourt
Public relations
Robin O'Kelly
Jane Glover
|
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.