Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Davis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.076 9,750 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 9,750 £29,991.00 e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.028338 4,953 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 4,953 £14,999.36 e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options by the PDMR under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Company Share Option Plan. Exercise price: £0.01 per share Share price at date of grant: £9.85 Face value of awarded options: £15,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 1,522 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1,522 £15.22 e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction XOFF Enquiries Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Numis Securities Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Havish Patel +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Goodbody Stockbrokers Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie Dearbhla Gallagher +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Powerscourt Public relations Robin O'Kelly Jane Glover +44 (0)20 7250 1446

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



