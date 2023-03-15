15.03.2023 08:00:19

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
15-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Martin Davis

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.076

9,750

d)  

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

9,750

 

£29,991.00

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

14 March 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Ben Wilkinson

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.028338

4,953

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

4,953

 

£14,999.36

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

14 March 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Ben Wilkinson

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options by the PDMR under the Molten Ventures plc 2021 Company Share Option Plan.

Exercise price: £0.01 per share

Share price at date of grant: £9.85

Face value of awarded options: £15,000

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.01

1,522

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

 

1,522

 

£15.22

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

14 March 2023

f)   

Place of the transaction

XOFF

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Numis Securities

Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Havish Patel

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Dearbhla Gallagher

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Powerscourt

Public relations

Robin O'Kelly

Jane Glover

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

 

 


ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
