Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards that vested under the following plans:

2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP) – 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of Shares were sold to satisfy the tax liability. The net number of Shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period. The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant; and



2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP), which was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.

Name Number of PSP Shares Forfeited Number of Shares Vesting Total number of Shares Sold for Tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account 2020 PSP 2020 DSBP Total Executive Directors Andrew Golding 4,656 57,931 114,558 172,489 81,356 91,133 April Talintyre 3,168 39,408 77,172 116, 580 54,986 61,594 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 1,800 22,400 - 22,400 10,718 11,682 Jason Elphick 1,415 17,605 - 17,605 8,431 9,174 Peter Hindle 839 10,449 - 10,449 4,977 5,472 Hasan Kazmi 1,514 18,842 - 18,842 9,063 9,779 Clive Kornitzer 1,931 24,024 - 24,024 11,505 12,519 Lisa Odendaal 1,237 15,390 - 15,390 7,401 7,989 Paul Whitlock 1,163 14,471 - 14,471 6,945 7,526 Richard Wilson 1,242 15,449 - 15,449 7,396 8,053

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 4,656 £12,029.24 Aggregated £2.5836 4,656 £12,029.24

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 81,356 £399,923.32 Aggregated £4.91572 81,356 £399,923.32

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 3,168 £8,184.84 Aggregated £2.5836 3,168 £8,184.84

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 54,986 £270,295.78 Aggregated £4.91572 54,986 £270,295.78

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,800 £4,650.48 Aggregated £2.5836 1,800



£4,650.48





Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 10,718 £52,686.69 Aggregated £4.91572 10,718 £52,686.69

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,415 £3,655.79 Aggregated £2.5836 1,415 £3,655.79

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 8,431 £41,444.44 Aggregated £4.91572 8,431 £41,444.44

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Hindle

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 839 £2,167.64 Aggregated £2.5836 839 £2,167.64

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 4,977 £24,465.54 Aggregated £4.91572 4,977 £24,465.54

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,514 £3,911.57 Aggregated £2.5836 1,514 £3,911.57

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 9,063 £44,551.17 Aggregated £4.91572 9,063 £44,551.17

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,931 £4,988.93 Aggregated £2.5836 1,931 £4,988.93

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 11,505 £56,555.36 Aggregated £4.91572 11,505 £56,555.36

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,237 £3,195.91 Aggregated £2.5836 1,237 £3,195.91

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 7,401 £36,381.24 Aggregated £4.91572 7,401 £36,381.24

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,163 £3,004.73 Aggregated £2.5836 1,163 £3,004.73

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 6,945 £34,139.68 Aggregated £4.91572 6,945 £34,139.68

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - Forfeit Price Volume Total £2.5836 1,242 £3,208.83 Aggregated £2.5836 1,242 £3,208.83

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 20 March 2023 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal - tax liability Price Volume Total £4.91572 7,396 £36,356.67 Aggregated £4.91572 7,396 £36,356.67

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796

Group Head of Company Secretariat

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB Group PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.