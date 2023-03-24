|
24.03.2023 18:00:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of PDMRs, arising from awards vested under the 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan, which was granted on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares for three dealing days prior to the Award Date.
|Name
|Number of Shares Vesting
|Number of Shares Sold for tax
|Number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
|PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|17,823
|8,407
|9,416
|Jason Elphick
|19,488
|9,192
|10,296
|Peter Hindle
|4,274
|2,016
|2,258
|Hasan Kazmi
|13,821
|6,519
|7,302
|Clive Kornitzer
|19,182
|9,048
|10,134
|Lisa Odendaal
|18,766
|8,852
|9,914
|Paul Whitlock
|15,496
|7,309
|8,187
|Richard Wilson
|19,925
|19,925*
|0
*All vested shares sold.
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£ 4.697065
|8,407
|£39,488.23
|Aggregated
|£ 4.697065
|8,407
|£39,488.23
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£ 4.697065
|9,192
|£43,175.42
|Aggregated
|£ 4.697065
|9,192
|£43,175.42
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Peter Hindle
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|2,016
|£9,469.28
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|2,016
|£9,469.28
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|6,519
|£30,620.17
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|6,519
|£30,620.17
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|9,048
|£42,499.04
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|9,048
|£42,499.04
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|8,852
|£41,578.42
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|8,852
|£41,578.42
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Savings
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal – tax liability
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|7,309
|£34,330.85
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|7,309
|£34,330.85
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2023
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Disposal
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£4.697065
|19,925
|£93,589.02
|Aggregated
|£4.697065
|19,925
|£93,589.02
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell, t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat
Brunswick
Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB Group PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
