27.03.2023 09:06:24

Director/PDMR Shareholding

27 March 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 24 March 2023 Daniel Le Vesconte, CEO, transacted in the Company’s ordinary shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the "Company”)
Transaction notification

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameDaniel Le Vesconte
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusCEO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
8.7717p per share

 		568,582
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction24 March 2023
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

Media enquiries to:                mothercare@mhpc.com

MHP Communications:

Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree,         07709 496125

                        


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mothercare PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mothercare PLCShs 0,09 15,84% Mothercare PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX etwas fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen