|
27.03.2023 09:06:24
Director/PDMR Shareholding
27 March 2023
Mothercare plc
Director/PDMR shareholdings
Mothercare plc has been notified that on 24 March 2023 Daniel Le Vesconte, CEO, transacted in the Company’s ordinary shares.
Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:
Mothercare plc (the "Company”)
Transaction notification
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Daniel Le Vesconte
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mothercare PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|8.7717p per share
|568,582
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|n/a
|e)
|Date of transaction
|24 March 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Media enquiries to: mothercare@mhpc.com
MHP Communications:
Simon Hockridge, Tim Rowntree, 07709 496125
