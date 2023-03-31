31.03.2023 10:33:15

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Ian Spence - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Crown Place VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0002577434  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.3272878£287.28
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume   £287.28

      
e)Date of the transaction 31-March-23  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Crown Place VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0002577434  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.32722432£795.75
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume   £795.75
      
e)Date of the transaction 31-March-23  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Crown Place VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0002577434  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.32722362£772.85
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume   £772.85
      
e)Date of the transaction 31-March-23  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name James Agnew - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Crown Place VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0002577434  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.32722079£680.25
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume   £680.25
      
e)Date of the transaction 31-March-23  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Date of notification

31 March 2023

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


