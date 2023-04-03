Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Metro Bank plc (MTRO)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

03-Apr-2023 / 15:24 GMT/BST

Metro Bank plc

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Daniel Frumkin

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank plc

b)

LEI

213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BZ6STL67

b)

Nature of the transaction

An option grant over 740,712 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Companys 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

740,712

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

740,712

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-31

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

Metro Bank plc

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Daniel Frumkin

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank plc

b)

LEI

213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BZ6STL67

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. An option grant over 347,256 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting.  
  2. An option grant over 86,814 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months.  

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1.  

n/a

347,256
  1.  

n/a

86,814

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

434,070

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-31

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

Metro Bank plc

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Hopkinson

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank plc

b)

LEI

213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BZ6STL67

b)

Nature of the transaction

An option grant over 481,231 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Companys 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

481,231

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

481,231

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-31

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

Metro Bank plc

(the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Hopkinson

 

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Metro Bank plc

b)

LEI

213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each

 

GB00BZ6STL67

b)

Nature of the transaction
  1. An option grant over 41,963 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting.  
  2. An option grant over 10,490 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months.  

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1.  

n/a

41,963
  1.  

n/a

10,490

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

52,453

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-03-31

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MTRO
LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 234616
EQS News ID: 1600059

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

