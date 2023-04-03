Metro Bank plc (MTRO)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



03-Apr-2023 / 15:24 GMT/BST



Metro Bank plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Daniel Frumkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BZ6STL67 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 740,712 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Companys 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 740,712 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 740,712 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Metro Bank plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Daniel Frumkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BZ6STL67 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 347,256 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting. An option grant over 86,814 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 347,256 n/a 86,814 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 434,070 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Metro Bank plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Hopkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BZ6STL67 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 481,231 shares under the 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. Background on the share plan, including details of the performance conditions and vesting periods, is set out in the Companys 2022 Annual Report (pages 153 and 164). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 481,231 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 481,231 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Metro Bank plc (the Company) NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Hopkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Metro Bank plc b) LEI 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.000001 pence each GB00BZ6STL67 b) Nature of the transaction An option grant over 41,963 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests (i.e. is exercisable) immediately, albeit shares are retained for 12 months following vesting. An option grant over 10,490 shares under the 2016 Deferred Variable Reward Plan (Plan), with an exercise price of £0.000001 for each share under the option. This option vests in five equal annual instalments, starting after the third anniversary following grant. On each vesting any shares are retained for 12 months. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 41,963 n/a 10,490 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 52,453 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



