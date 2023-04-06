Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 17:00:09

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

06-Apr-2023 / 16:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

BRIAN FAGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / PDMR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

91.7 cents

100,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

5 April 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 235605
EQS News ID: 1603337

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603337&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten

06.04.23
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
03.04.23
 Annual Report & Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
20.03.23
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
06.03.23
 Board Changes (EQS Group)
03.03.23
 Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
24.02.23
 Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
23.02.23
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
16.02.23
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)