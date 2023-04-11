11.04.2023 09:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
11 April 2023

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A303,289

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 303,289 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSébastien de Montessus
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusExecutive Director
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A5,722

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 5,722 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)Currency 
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A2022 Grant -11,832

2021 Grant -11,277
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 23,109 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction27 February 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameGuy Young
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)Currency 
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A2023 Grant 81,035

 

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 81,035 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

 
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
c)CurrencyGBP
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
 104,256
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 

- 104,256 Ordinary Shares
- Nil
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameMark Morcombe
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusPDMR
 Initial notification/ amendmentsInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan
c)CurrencyN/A
d)

 

 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
N/A1,967

 
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated Volume
  • Price
 
  • 1,967 Ordinary Shares
  • Nil
e)Date of the transaction28 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Endeavour Mining PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endeavour Mining PLC 23,80 1,28% Endeavour Mining PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielen im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am Dienstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen