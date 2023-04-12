12.04.2023 13:00:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

The Company announces that on 6 April 2023, Michael Carvill, Managing Director and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, exercised nil-cost options over 68,357 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the capital of the Company ('Shares') in accordance with the Restricted Share Awards that were granted to him on 15 March 2018 and 15 March 2019. Full details of the Awards were included in regulatory announcements released on 19 March 2018 and 19 March 2019 respectively and in the Company's 2018 and 2019 Annual Reports and Accounts. 32,811 Shares will be issued to or purchased by the Company's Employee Benefit Trust for the benefit of Mr. Carvill. This represents the net number of Shares due to Mr. Carvill after the appropriate tax and national insurance liabilities were taken into account.

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMICHAEL CARVILL
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMANAGING DIRECTOR
b)Initial Notification AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameKENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)LEI635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument		ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification codeIE00BDC5DG00
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES FOR NO CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO THE EXERCISE OF NIL-COST OPTIONS GRANTED ON 15 MARCH 2018 AND 15 MARCH 2019 UNDER THE Kenmare Resources PLC RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL32,811 SHARES ACQUIRED AFTER REDUCTION FOR APPROPRIATE TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE
  
  
  
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction2023-04-06
f)Place of the transactionOTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)Additional Information 


