18.05.2023 19:00:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

18-May-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

JOAN GARAHY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

 

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Transfer of Ordinary Shares from a pre-retirement Pension trust to an Approved Retirement Fund. This transfer results in no change in the beneficial ownership by Ms. Garahy of the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

Nil

34,850

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 MAY 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 244818
EQS News ID: 1636675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 1,01 0,19% Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen