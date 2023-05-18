Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



18-May-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name JOAN GARAHY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of Ordinary Shares from a pre-retirement Pension trust to an Approved Retirement Fund. This transfer results in no change in the beneficial ownership by Ms. Garahy of the Ordinary Shares of the Company. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Nil 34,850 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 MAY 2023 f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN g) Additional Information NONE

